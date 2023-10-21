Guinness Records Attempted Chef , Dammy Accuses Pastor Of Bullying And Threatening Her Life

Ekiti-based Nigerian chef, Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, has stated that her pastor, Prophet Adegoke Jeremiah, should be held responsible if anything happens to her.

The chef, who became an internet sensation after participating in a cooking marathon organized by the said pastor in June, raised the alarm about threats to her life late Thursday night.

In an Instagram post, Chef Dammy revealed that her life is in danger, courtesy of threats, curses, and bullying allegedly from the man of God.

She added that she has been living in constant fear and nearly died a few days ago.

However, she disclosed that she will be in Lagos for an interview soon to further reveal more details about the development.

She wrote ” ‘By the time we are done with you,you will not be able to stand on your feet again’, this was from the acclaimed “people of God”. Among many of the countless insults, curses, threats and bullying.

“Now, I understand the content of 1 Peter 4:17, Surely judgment will begin from the house of God. The first time the man of God tried to challenge my God he failed, then he told me to prepare for war. But these are the people of God, are they not supposed to be Godly?

“Assuming I had died a few days ago; people would’ve understood better what I’ve been facing, by the testimony of those around me. But I’ll still try and bind my piece because it is a testimony that others can learn from.

“I know about gods that is why I chose the undefeatable God. Surely they shall gather, but they that be with me are more than they that be with them. I’ve been in constant fear for my life.

“Countless times they’ve tried to destroy me as promised,

but with God I keep moving as if nothing ever happened.

Shouldn’t we have gotten over this?

I mean it’s 4 months already,

guess you will not stop until I stop breathing? I’ll try to update this piece, while I try to hold onto my peace.

In another post, she wrote, “I’ll be having an interview in Lagos soon. And I’m ready to let everything out once I get back.

“But in case anything happens to me; Adegoke Jeremiah A.K.A Billion Dollars Prophet, hold him responsible, he told me to prepare for war and we are both on it.”



