Grandchild's DNA Test: Mohbad’s Father Speaks On Raging Controversy

byCKN NEWS -
Joseph Aloba, the father of the late Nigerian musician, Ilerioluwa, known professionally as MohBad, has shared his thoughts on conducting a DNA test on his grandson. 

During an interview with BBC Pidgin, Mohbad's father emphasised the strong bond he shared with his son, describing their relationship as that of close companions who interacted like brothers. 

He acknowledged that the controversy surrounding the DNA test for Mohbad's son had extended beyond Nigeria and had now become an international matter.

Aloba said the right course of action should be taken at the right moment concerning the DNA test.

In his own words, “This thing has come to majority now, not only Nigeria. So they should do the proper thing at the proper time."

The issue of the paternity of MohBad's five-month-old son has become a topic of discussion since the singer's demise with some social media users demanding that the late rapper’s wife submit her son for a DNA test to clear herself from those doubting her loyalty to Mohbad.

