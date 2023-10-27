Grace Taiga, Lady At Centre Of Multi Billion P&ID Scandal Is Dead

The former Director of Legal Services of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Grace Taiga, accused of collecting bribes from Process and Industrial Developments, P&ID, Limited, is dead.

Taiga reportedly died in September but her demise was hidden from the public.

According to a report, Taiga died in September 2023, after battling with kidney disease.

She will be buried in December in Delta State, according to the report.

Taiga, who served in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and Defence before retiring in September 1, 2010, was widely mentioned in the ruling of a London court, quashing an $11 billion awarded against Nigeria in a case filed by P&ID.

Judge Knowles held that the award was obtained by fraud and that what had happened in the case was contrary to public policy.



