Governor Abiodun Employs 3,000 Teachers and Awards Prizes on World Teachers' Day

In celebration of World Teachers' Day, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, announced the immediate employment of 1,000 Ogun Teach Interns to address teacher shortages and improve the pupil-teacher ratio in public schools. Additionally, 2,000 new OGUNTEACh applicants will join the previously engaged 2,000 interns.

The Governor also recognized the exceptional contributions of teachers by awarding bungalows and cash prizes to those who have excelled in their roles. He stressed the importance of education and the state government's commitment to improving the welfare of teachers.



Governor Abiodun outlined various initiatives aimed at enhancing education in the state, including training STEM teachers and implementing an education trust fund to support educational infrastructure. He emphasized that teachers play a pivotal role in society's development.

The event also featured the presentation of awards and cash prizes to outstanding teachers and school administrators. Baptist High School (Junior), Saje, Abeokuta, and Remo Secondary School (Senior), Sagamu, were recognized as the best public secondary schools.

Angela Otabo from Egba Division went home with N500,000, having emerged as the best teacher in the private school category.

