Gov Oyebanji Appoints Wale Ojo-Lanre As DG Bureau of Tourism Development Director-General





The Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has approved the appointment of Barr. Wale Ojo-Lanre as the Director-General of the Bureau of Tourism Development.

He also approved the appointment of some other strategic positions as part of efforts to position the administration for optimal service delivery.

In a statement signed and made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti on Thursday by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode, eleven directors-general, two technical advisers, three advisors, eight senior special assistants, and a chairman of an agency were appointed.

The statement added that the governor also approved a seven-member board for Fountain Holding Limited, the investment arm of the government.





All the appointments have immediate effect, according to the statement.

Below is the full list of the appointments:

DIRECTOR-GENERALs

1. Civic Orientation and Citizenship: Mrs. Olawumi Famuyiwa

2. Office of Development Partnerships: Mr. Biodun Oyeleye

3. Ekiti Diaspora Relations: Mrs Adeola Adeleye-Fasuba

4 Local Content Office: Mr. Lekan Ijidale

5. Bureau of Tourism Development: Amb Wale-Ojo Lanre

6. Office of Community Communications: Mrs Mary Oso Omotosho

7. Public Works Corporation: Engr. Wale Fagoyinbo

8. Signage and Advertisement Agency: Mr. Bisi Adesua

9. Office of Sustainable Development Goals: Prince Wole Ajakaiye

10. Waste Management Agency: Mr. Sunkanmi Onipede

11. Homeland Intelligence Agency: Dr. Dotun Adetuberu

TECHNICAL ADVISER

1. Green Economy and Ecological Matters: Dr. Akinyemi Akinyugha

2. Airport Project: AVM Sunday Makinde (Rtd)





ADVISOR

1. Corporate Sector Relations/Federal Matters: Mr. Dotun Adebayo

2. Pension Matters: Comrade Pius Oduola Owolabi

3. e-GIS: Mr. Akintobi Olusanmi

SENIOR SPECIAL ASSISTANT

1. Community Relations: Mr. Diran Fadipe

2. Tax and Revenue Matters: Mr. Deji Adarabierin

3. Social Investment: Mrs Bunmi Alonge

4. Agric Extension Services: Dr. Olowoyo Sikiru

5. National Assembly Matters: Mr Dapo Adelabu

6. Special Interest Groups: Mr. Nojeem Olanrewaju Ologunja

7. Special Agric Processing Zone: Mr Kehinde Ajayi

8 Inter-Governmental/Consular Affairs: Ms Damola Ajibade





CHAIRMAN OF AGENCY

1. Petroleum Product Regulation and Consumer Protection Agency: Hon. Arinka Odunayo

FOUNTAIN HOLDING LIMITED (FHL) BOARD MEMBERSHIP

1. Mr. Jide Ogundare: Chairman

2. Mrs Folakemi Fatogbe: Member

3. Mr Akintunde Oyebode: ex-Officio

4. Mrs Tayo Adeola: ex-Officio

5. Mrs Adenike-Yomi Faseun: Member

6. Mr. Ayo Fakolade: Member

7. Mr. Kunle Gidado: Member

While congratulating the new appointees, Gov. Oyebanji enjoined the appointees to abide by the standard of professional and ethical conduct in the discharge of their respective duties