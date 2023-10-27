Gov Oyebanji Appoints Wale Ojo-Lanre As DG Bureau of Tourism Development Director-General

The Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has approved the appointment of Barr. Wale Ojo-Lanre as the Director-General of the Bureau of Tourism Development.
He also approved the appointment of some other strategic positions as part of efforts to position the administration for optimal service delivery.
In a statement signed and made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti on Thursday by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode, eleven directors-general, two technical advisers, three advisors, eight senior special assistants, and a chairman of an agency were appointed.
The statement added that the governor also approved a seven-member board for Fountain Holding Limited, the investment arm of the government.
All the appointments have immediate effect, according to the statement.
Below is the full list of the appointments:
DIRECTOR-GENERALs
1. Civic Orientation and Citizenship: Mrs. Olawumi Famuyiwa
2. Office of Development Partnerships: Mr. Biodun Oyeleye
3. Ekiti Diaspora Relations: Mrs Adeola Adeleye-Fasuba
4 Local Content Office: Mr. Lekan Ijidale
5. Bureau of Tourism Development: Amb Wale-Ojo Lanre
6. Office of Community Communications: Mrs Mary Oso Omotosho
7. Public Works Corporation: Engr. Wale Fagoyinbo
8. Signage and Advertisement Agency: Mr. Bisi Adesua
9. Office of Sustainable Development Goals: Prince Wole Ajakaiye
10. Waste Management Agency: Mr. Sunkanmi Onipede
11. Homeland Intelligence Agency: Dr. Dotun Adetuberu
TECHNICAL ADVISER
1. Green Economy and Ecological Matters: Dr. Akinyemi Akinyugha
2. Airport Project: AVM Sunday Makinde (Rtd)
ADVISOR
1. Corporate Sector Relations/Federal Matters: Mr. Dotun Adebayo
2. Pension Matters: Comrade Pius Oduola Owolabi
3. e-GIS: Mr. Akintobi Olusanmi
SENIOR SPECIAL ASSISTANT
1. Community Relations: Mr. Diran Fadipe
2. Tax and Revenue Matters: Mr. Deji Adarabierin
3. Social Investment: Mrs Bunmi Alonge
4. Agric Extension Services: Dr. Olowoyo Sikiru
5. National Assembly Matters: Mr Dapo Adelabu
6. Special Interest Groups: Mr. Nojeem Olanrewaju Ologunja
7. Special Agric Processing Zone: Mr Kehinde Ajayi
8 Inter-Governmental/Consular Affairs: Ms Damola Ajibade
CHAIRMAN OF AGENCY
1. Petroleum Product Regulation and Consumer Protection Agency: Hon. Arinka Odunayo
FOUNTAIN HOLDING LIMITED (FHL) BOARD MEMBERSHIP
1. Mr. Jide Ogundare: Chairman
2. Mrs Folakemi Fatogbe: Member
3. Mr Akintunde Oyebode: ex-Officio
4. Mrs Tayo Adeola: ex-Officio
5. Mrs Adenike-Yomi Faseun: Member
6. Mr. Ayo Fakolade: Member
7. Mr. Kunle Gidado: Member
While congratulating the new appointees, Gov. Oyebanji enjoined the appointees to abide by the standard of professional and ethical conduct in the discharge of their respective duties