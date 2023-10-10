Fake News : We've Not Reduced The Price Of Our Cement...Dangote

Management of Dangote Cement Plc has denied reports, in some online platforms that it has embarked on sales promotion and has further adjusted its prices.

In response to the misleading report, the Chief Branding and Communications Officer of the Dangote Group, Anthony Chiejina described the reports as mischievous, malicious, and false. He added that the Management has formally notified the law enforcement agents to track down, name, and shame the perpetrators of this devious and deceptive information.



He urged Dangote’s Cement customers and other stakeholders to continue patronising the high-quality cement brand and be careful of scammers, who are bent on defrauding them of their funds.

