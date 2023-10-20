Breaking:Customers, Policemen Killed As Robbers Raid Zenith Bank etc In Benue

Several customers were reportedly killed today as armed robbers invaded a branch of Zenith Bank and other banks at Oturkpo in Benue State

CKNNews gathered that the robbers who came fully armed in several trucks attacked a branch of Stanbic and First bank also

In the ensuing crossfire many customers and policemen were killed

The videos and pictures obtained by CKNNews ( which we cannot publish due to its gory nature ) showed people killed in the banking halls

Some were also seen killed outside the bank premises





It was gathered millions of naira were carted away in the operation that lasted several hours

The State police command has not issued any statement on the incident as at the time of going to press

Video







