Breaking:Court Sentences Police Officer To Death For Killing Lawyer In Lagos

Justice Ibironke Harrison of a Lagos High Court has sentenced a police officer, Darambi Vandi, to death by hanging for shooting a Lagos-based lawyer, Mrs Omobolanle Raheem to death last Christmas.

Recall that the defendant shot Raheem in the chest on Dec. 25, 2022, at Ajah Roundabout, on Lekki- Expressway, Lagos State.

The prosecution team led by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo, called 11 witnesses, including eight police officers.

The other prosecution witnesses include two eyewitnesses and a pathologist.

