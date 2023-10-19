Breaking: Tinubu Sacks 25 Year Old FERMA Chairman Few Days After Appointment

President Bola Tinubu has directed the withdrawal of the nomination of Engr. Imam Kashim Imam to serve as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

The President's withdrawal of the above-mentioned nomination is directed with immediate effect.

All other appointments to the Board and Executive Management team of FERMA are not affected by this directive.

CKNNews reported that so much dust was raised over the appointment of 25 year old Imam who is the son of a close friend of the President



