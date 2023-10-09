Breaking :Sunday Igboho Arrives Germany After Benin Republic Release ( Pictures and Video )

Yoruba Nation agitator Sunday Igboho today arrived Germany after he was released by the authorities in Benin Republic

Igboho who arrived Hamburg International airport alongside his wife was received by his friends

He was arrested in Cotonou in 2021 after he was declared wanted by the former President Muhammadu Buhari's government and was subsequently detained for two years after several court battles





Igboho was eventually released on Monday and allowed to travel out of Benin Republic for the first time

CKNNews could not confirm how long he will be in Germany and if he will eventually return to Nigeria bearing in mind that Security agents in Nigeria have not lifted his arrest warrant

Click to watch video of his arrival at Hamburg

https://www.facebook.com/100007548306079/posts/pfbid0cKMsgJvhJCbfihHXsyVLkvPr1ryzaEMPNLc4AztnqLFj7mfd6Csuk9bRuXF7QpnVl/?mibextid=Nif5oz

