Breaking: House Of Representatives Member Dies

A House of Representatives member, representing Isa-Sabon Birni federal constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdulkadir Jelani Danbuga, is dead.

A member, representing Sabon Birni South constituency at the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Aminu Almustapha (aka Boza), confirmed the death.

The House of Representatives regrets to announce the death of Hon. Abdulkadir Jelani Danbuga, the Member representing Isa/Sabon Birni Federal Constituency of Sokoto State in the Green Chamber.

Late Hon. Danbuga, died early Wednesday at the age of 63, following a brief illness and has been buried in Sokoto State today, according to Islamic rites.

A former Sole Administrator of Sabo Bini Local Government Council in Sokoto State, he was elected to the Green Chamber in April 2023 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) following his victory at the supplementary polls.

At plenary today presided over by Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, the House observed a minute silence in honour of the dear departed, and immediately adjourned, deferring the day's order of business till tomorrow, Thursday, October 12, 2023, in line with parliamentary tradition.

The House commiserates with all those he left behind, and prays God comforts his family, constituents, and the entire people of Sokoto State, and grant the late parliamentarian peaceful repose of his soul. Amen.

