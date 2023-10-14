Former Ikeja NBA Chairman Yinka Farounbi Is Dead

A former Chairman of Ikeja Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association Yinka Farounbi is dead

CKNNews learnt that Farounbi died in the early hours of Thursday after a brief illness

Most of his friends and colleagues have taken to social media to eulogize his personality

These are some of them

Mojisola Adeola Folarin post

Sun reooo

Omo obalumo

Omo oba lulakin

Omo tepa waji omo farounbi.

Yinka Farounbi





I can't still process this whole thing

Just like that we lost one of NBA Ikeja branch finest gentlemen, one of our best Chairman, a good team leader and listener an humble personality.





Mr.Farounbi was more of a family to than colleague, he was my number supporter, he got my back always and anytime I finish late from court, he offer to drop me in unilag during my masters he will take me to faculty of law, when I lost my mum he was there for always, during my siblings wedding he was always present, during my mom's burial we was there,when I was ylf exco he supported me always, when I was vying to be welfare Secretary he was at the forefront of my campaign telling everyone that I was the best choice because I had served with him as ylf exco,and in various committee at branch level so I will deliver,

Last nba conference in Lagos 2022 he was an active member of the planning committee, an astute bar man per excellent





Indeed God knows best, because we would have love to have him here, but his ways are beyond human comprehension and he chooses to take his beloved yinka farounbi and gave him a well deserved rest. REST WELL MR.YINKA FAROUNBI





I WILL MISS YOU 😢 💔





The Secretary of the branch, Mr Issa Adedokun wrote:



Distinguished Colleagues,



The Executive Committee regrets to announce the transition of our beloved Leader, *Yinka Farounbi, Esq. (Former Chairman, NBA (Ikeja Branch).* who passed on today the *12th of October, 2023*



We are deeply saddened by this passing but comforted with the fact that, our dear Leader lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation by all. His contribution to our Branch in particular and the legal profession in general will forever remain indelible.



Burial arrangements will be announced upon confirmation from his immediate family.

As we condole with his family, kindly remember them in prayers at this critical time.



Mr. Farounbi was the Chairman of Ikeja branch between 2000 and 2016.