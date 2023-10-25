Report reaching CKNNews have it that foremost broadcaster Jika Attoh is dead

Mr Attoh made his mark as the pioneer presenter of AIT flagship programme Kakaaki in the 90s

He later moved to Cosmos FM Enugu as pioneer General Manager

He has in the past worked in several media hluse and trained seasoned broadcasters on radio and television

He was also a newscaster at Channels Television

He died in Enugu and was in his late 60s

CKNNews could not ascertain the cause of his death as at the time of going to press



