Report reaching CKNNews have it that foremost broadcaster Jika Attoh is dead
Mr Attoh made his mark as the pioneer presenter of AIT flagship programme Kakaaki in the 90s
He later moved to Cosmos FM Enugu as pioneer General Manager
He has in the past worked in several media hluse and trained seasoned broadcasters on radio and television
He was also a newscaster at Channels Television
He died in Enugu and was in his late 60s
CKNNews could not ascertain the cause of his death as at the time of going to press