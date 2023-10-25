Foremost Broadcaster Jika Attoh Is Dead

byCKN NEWS -
 Report reaching CKNNews have it that foremost broadcaster Jika Attoh is dead 

Mr Attoh made his mark as the pioneer presenter of AIT flagship programme Kakaaki in the 90s 

He later moved to Cosmos FM Enugu as pioneer General Manager 

He has in the past worked in several media hluse and trained seasoned broadcasters on radio and television 

He was also a newscaster at Channels Television 

He died in Enugu and was in his late 60s

CKNNews could not ascertain the cause of his death as at the time of going to press 


