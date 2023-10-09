Breaking: Fake News : Former Military Leader Yakubu Gowon Is Not Dead





Governorship candidate on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), in the last general election in Delta State, Olorogun Barr. Kenneth Gbagi FNIM, OON, has refuted the rumour, making the rounds that former head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), is dead.

The former Minister of State for Education, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Orusi Kenneth, on Monday October 9th 2023, described the purported death as “handiwork of mischief makers”.

Gbagi, disclosed that General Gowon, is alive, hale and hearty and presently in London.

Gbagi said: “General Gowon, is still much around with us, hale and hearty. He is not in a hurry to go anywhere.

He urged Nigerians, to ignore rumour about Gowon’s death said; “I, Gbagi, just spoke with him. I hereby refute the rumour of the death of my friend, General Gowon.

“He has communicated to Nigerians that he is still much around, hale and hearty. Gowon, is alive”, Gbagi, insisted.

CKNNews noticed footage of several stories on social alluding to that the elder statesman died today at the age of 88 which have turned out to be fake