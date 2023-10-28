Backtracks:I Regret Praise Singing Buhari When He Was In Power...Popular Northern Artiste

Dauda Kahutu, political singer better known as Rarara, has criticized former President Muhammadu Buhari, claiming that he “crippled every sector of the country” before leaving office.

Rarara, who became known for his support and musical endorsements of the Buhari administration, expressed deep regret over his alliance with Buhari.

“I regret supporting Buhari because I thought that he would bring reforms to Nigeria, but we didn’t see that up to the end of his tenure. Buhari’s administration crippled all agencies of government, they need to be revitalized,” he said in a viral video.

He also said the 100 days of Tinubu’s administration is better than the eight years of Buhari’s administration.

Regarding the appointment of ministers in Tinubu’s government, Rarara stated that he should be consulted before appointments were made.

He said that if he is not appointed as a minister, he should at least be part of the selection process.