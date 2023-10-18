Assistant Commissioner Of Police Dies In Bayelsa

An Assistant Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa, ACP Oluseye Odunmbaku, is dead.

It was gathered that ACP Odunmbaku slept and died in his apartment in an estate in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Police Spokesman in Bayelsa State, CSP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the demise of the senior police officer, did not go into details.

“The State Police Command regrets to announce the demise of ACP Oluseye Odunmbaku, until his death he was the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations,” he said in a terse statement.

Though details on his death are sketchy, his colleagues have been paying tributes to him.

One of them described him as a hardworking officer who gave his best for the force and the protection of life and order.