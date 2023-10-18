Assistant Commissioner Of Police Dies In Bayelsa

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

An Assistant Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa, ACP Oluseye Odunmbaku, is dead.

It was gathered that ACP Odunmbaku slept and died in his apartment in an estate in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Police Spokesman in Bayelsa State, CSP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the demise of the senior police officer, did not go into details.

“The State Police Command regrets to announce the demise of ACP Oluseye Odunmbaku, until his death he was the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations,” he said in a terse statement.

Though details on his death are sketchy, his colleagues have been paying tributes to him.

One of them described him as a hardworking officer who gave his best for the force and the protection of life and order.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال