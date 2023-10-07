Army Recovers Remains Of Slain Fulani Leader

Troops of Operation Safe Haven on Thursday recovered the corpse of a missing Fulani leader, Ardo Babdo, and handed it over to the family for proper burial.

This was disclosed in a statement on the official X handle of the Nigerian Army on Thursday.

According to the statement, the troops conducted the operations in the early hours of Wednesday, October 5, and were able to identify and recover the remains of the body of Babdo in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The statement further reads, "The recovery of Gabdo's remains marks a significant step forward in unravelling the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

"The investigation will now proceed with renewed vigor to identify and apprehend those responsible for this heinous crime and quickly bring them to justice as directed by the Chief of Army Staff."

Gabdo reportedly went missing on Sunday, September 24, when he left Bauchi State on a visit to his siblings and friends residing in Panyam of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.