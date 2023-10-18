Abducted Ebonyi Poly Deputy Registrar Found Dead

There was tension in Ezeala in the Umuezeala autonomous community of Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State on Tuesday following the discovery of the decomposing corpse of the Deputy Registrar of the Federal Polytechnic, Uwana, in Ebonyi state, Innocent Obi.

Obi, a native of the area, was said to have been kidnapped from his house in the village on Friday.

It was gathered on Tuesday from village sources that the victim travelled to his village from his base for the funeral rites of a relative.

It was further learnt that armed men stormed his residence around 10pm and abducted him.

The villagers were said to have set up a search party on Saturday.

A source said, “It was Sunday afternoon that we got information about a decomposing corpse lying between Ehime Mbano and Ahiazu Mbaise.

“When our people visited the scene on Sunday, it was the dead body of our brother that we met.”

Another source said that the killing of the deputy registrar had caused panic in the community.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the state police command, Henry Okoye, said he was yet to be briefed about the incident.

Calls made to the telephone line of the polytechnic’s Public Relations Officer, Adline Okeke, were neither answered nor returned.

Also, messages sent to her mobile phone were not responded to as of the time of filing this report on Tuesday.