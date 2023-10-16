



In a solemn ceremony, the Commissioner of Lagos State Audit Service Commission, Hon. Musiliu Aigoro, on Friday held a three-day Firdau prayer to honour his late mother, Alhaja Bilahu Aduke Aigoro.

The Firdau prayer was held at the residence of Hon. Aigoro and was attended by distinguished guests and well-wishers, including the Ogun State Police Commissioner, Abiodun Alamutu.





The Firdau prayer was attended by friends, family members, and prominent individuals. The presence of the Ogun State Police Commissioner, Abiodun Alamutu, added a touch of importance to the event.





During the ceremony, heartfelt prayers were offered for the peaceful repose of Alhaja Bilahu Aduke Aigoro's soul. Islamic scholars and clerics took turns reciting verses from the Holy Quran and delivering sermons, urging everyone to remember the virtues and exemplary life of the deceased.





Alhaja Bilahu Aigoro, it will be recalled, died in the wee hours of Wednesday and was buried the same day in accordance to Islamic rites.