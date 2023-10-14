14-yr-old House Girl Arrested For Stabbing Female Lecturer To Death In Minna

A 14-year-old girl, identified as Joy Afekafe, has been arrested in connection with the gruesome murder of a lecturer of the Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna, Dr. Funmilola Adefolalu

Recall that the lecturer was found dead in a pool of her blood with multiple stab wounds on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Joy, who was paraded at the Bosso Police Station in Minna, Niger State, admitted to the crime and stated that she had visited the lecturer’s house to confront and assault her for sending her packing.

She said she served as the deceased’s housemaid for about three weeks, and was laid off due to her misdeed which the deceased could no longer condone.

After she was laid off, Joy met two of her classmates, Walex and Smart, and narrated her ordeal to them and the trio conspired and attacked the lecturer at her residence on the ill-fated Sunday morning leading to her death.





According to the SS 2 student: “It was Walex who said that she would recognize us if we left her alive, so they started stabbing her with the knife we brought, I then struggled with the knife with them which made Smart enter her kitchen and take a knife there and they continued stabbing her.

They stabbed her in her stomach, her hands, her legs and she was just shouting Jesus, Jesus. After all that, they took her phone and laptop and her car battery before we left the house in the motorcycle we came in.”

The Niger State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abiodun Wasiu, while parading the suspect, said that the police are on the trail of Joy’s friends, Walex and Smart, saying that the investigation is ongoing as the case is being transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation and prosecution.