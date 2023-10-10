10 Things To Know About BBNaija All Stars Winner, Ilebaye

Big Brother Naija housemate, Ilebaye Precious Odiniya, on Sunday won the All Stars edition of the reality TV show and will be going home with N120,000,000 and other prizes.

Here are 10 things to know about her:

1. Ilebaye was born on May 9, 2001 in Lokoja, Kogi State.

2. She hails from the Igala tribe of Olamaboro local government area of Kogi State.

3. She had her secondary school education at the Federal Government Girls’ College, Kabba.

4. She has a degree in Criminology and Security Studies from Salem University, Lokoja.

5. During her childhood, she starred in popular movie productions like "Papa Ajasco" by Wale Adenuga Productions.

6. Ilebaye is a professional fashion model and entrepreneur.

7. She contested in BBNaija Season 7 "Level Up" but was evicted after three weeks.

8. Ilebaye is the youngest housemate in the BBN All-Stars edition.

9. She is the daughter of Hon. Emmanuel Godson Odiniya and Mrs. Odiniya. Her father is an Abuja-based politician.

10. She is the CEO of O.I. Clothing, an emerging fashion brand in Nigeria.