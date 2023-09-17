Women Affairs Minister Apologises Over Comments On UNICAL Sexual Harassment Allegations

The Honourable Minister for Women Affairs, Barr. Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, has reaffirmed her commitment to safeguarding and advancing the rights and welfare of Nigerian women, including the pursuit of justice when these rights are violated.





The Honourable Minister wishes to emphasize her unwavering dedication to upholding due diligence and the rule of law, recognizing that justice and fairness are the fundamental principles upon which equitable societies are built.





This declaration comes in response to recent public discussions and reactions by concerned Nigerians regarding the unfolding situation at the University of Calabar, involving the Dean of the Faculty of Law, Prof Cyril Ndifon, and sexual harassment allegations levelled against him.





In her own words, Barr. Uju stated: "I wish to express my sincere apologies to those who were offended by my comments and actions regarding the sexual harassment scandal at the University of Calabar. This is extremely regrettable as my intentions were sincere and aligned with my consistent advocacy for the welfare of Nigerian women and the pursuit of justice. I stand for all Nigerian women and I stand for justice; and it is my hope that we can work together to actualize the dream of a country where women’s rights are respected and protected, and where our daughters feel safe in institutions of learning.”





It is worth recalling that during a recent appearance on AIT, the Honourable Minister was unequivocal in her condemnation of sexual harassment and related offences. She also expressed deep concern over the escalating cases of sexual harassment across campuses and emphasized the need for decisive action, assuring that her Ministry would actively seek justice for those affected