Woman’s Body Found In 13ft Crocodile's Jaws

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

A crocodile  was killed as it was removed from a creek in Florida, United States, along with a 41-year-old woman’s body, officials said Saturday.

Police said they had responded to a report of a body seen in the creek in Largo, Florida, and that the 13-foot, 8.5-inch (4-metre) male crocodile was “humanely killed” on Friday.

Officers identified the body on Saturday, but said “the manner and cause of death is pending,” and that the investigation was ongoing.

Witness Jamarcus Bullard told US media that he saw a big alligator and a body in the creek, and ran to a nearby fire station to report it.

“I threw a rock at the gator, just to see if it was like really a gator,” Bullard told WFLA-TV, an NBC News affiliate, on Friday.

“It pulled the body, like it was holding on to the lower part of the torso, and just pulled it under the water.”

“They put a rope around its neck and put it on a pulley of a truck,” he said. “They were reeling it in, but it started to pull the truck into the water.

“They got this long stick thing, pulled the head out of the water, then they shot it and once they reeled it all the way out, they stretched it out and measured it 13 feet long and they shot it again,” Bullard said.

Alligators are common in the southeast United States, especially in Florida.

In July, a 69-year-old woman was killed by an alligator near a lagoon in South Carolina, with police saying the animal guarded her body and kept rescuers back.

AFP



Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال