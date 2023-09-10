Wike Denies Inviting EFCC, ICPC To Investigate Ex FCT Minister Bello

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike has debunked “recent online media reports” claiming plans to invite the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate the immediate past FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, in relation to certain irregularities in the award of contracts and other such matters.

“We categorically and unequivocally state that these reports are entirely baseless and without any merit whatsoever," Press Director in the Office of the Minister said.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال