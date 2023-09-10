Wike Denies Inviting EFCC, ICPC To Investigate Ex FCT Minister Bello

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike has debunked “recent online media reports” claiming plans to invite the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate the immediate past FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, in relation to certain irregularities in the award of contracts and other such matters.

“We categorically and unequivocally state that these reports are entirely baseless and without any merit whatsoever," Press Director in the Office of the Minister said.



