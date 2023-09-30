Why I Demanded Sex From Singer Simi ..Brymo

Singer, Ọlawale Ọlọfọrọ, aka Brymo, has described his sex-for-music request from female colleague, Simisola Kosoko, simply known as Simi as an “artistic pursuit”

Brymo sparked controversy after he revealed in a voice note he posted on X (formerly Twitter) that he demanded a sexual relationship from Simi in lieu for a music collaboration.

This didn’t sit well with Simi’s husband, singer Adekunle Gold, who warned him to “stay away” from his wife and “stop disrespecting” his family.

However, in a recent interview with TVC, Brymo defended his sexual advances towards “Tiff” singer describing it as “an artistic pursuit.”

He said, “One day I was somewhere and I met Adekunle Gold, I was just like, ‘Oh! Gold.’ The first time I was ever meeting him. And he requested a collaboration… When he came to me, I just said flatly, ‘Oga, I’m not doing any collaboration right now.’

“Two weeks after, Simi came. I didn’t know they [Simi and Adekunle Gold were together]. I’m sure you all know about Falz. He took the fall that I was supposed to take. I was the target… But I’m a smart guy.

“When I saw her [Simi], I said no features except I am laying with the woman I am working with so it can really be intense. Did she not sleep with Adekunle Gold? Is that not why the music is extra good? But she said no, and I was like okay, bye-bye and then she left.

“She wasn’t the only one I proposed it to. But guess what? I’ve made music with seven women. I didn’t sleep with anyone of them.

“After that incident, I’ve recorded songs with four women. We didn’t even have that [sexual] conversation at all. We just made music. So, it wasn’t about me asking for sex for collaboration. No, no, it wasn’t about that. For me, it was an artistic pursuit.”


