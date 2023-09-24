Video : Leader Of "Unknown Gunmen" Spares Life Of Road Safety Officer In South East ( Pictures)

An unnamed officer of the Federal Road Safety Commission life has been spared by the leader of an unidentified " Unknown Gunmen " in the South East of Nigeria

Though the date and where the incident happened in the South East is unknown , the video is currently trending on social media and obtained by CKN News

The leader of the group that calls itself the Biafran Revolution Army said the officer's life was spared because he is an Igboman and also because he was not unarmed





The leader warned all security agents in South East to vacate the area before they're killed

He also warned the road safety officer that he may not be second time lucky if he continues to work for " enemies of Biafra "

Video

https://fb.watch/nfWNmP_Yh2/?mibextid=Nif5oz





