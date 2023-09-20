US Court Orders Chicago University To Release Tinubu’s Academic Records

A federal court in Chicago, United States, on Tuesday night, ruled that Chicago State University (CSU) must turn over all records relating to President Bola Tinubu to Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) within two days,

According to the US-based Court, Atiku has been able to sufficiently satisfy the purpose for seeking the records.

The presiding Judge, Jeffrey Gilbert also ordered a deposition of designated CSU officials within two days after the records have been released, noting further that the process can be conducted during the weekend if necessary.

““For all of the reasons discussed above, Atiku Abubakar’s application pursuant to 28 U.S.C. § 1782 for an order directing discovery from Chicago State University for use in a foreign proceeding [ECF No. 1] is granted.

“Respondent CSU shall produce all relevant and non-privileged documents in response to requests for production Nos. 1 through 4 (as narrowed by the court) in applicant subpoena within two days of the entry of this memorandum opinion and order.

“The deposition of respondent’s corporate designee shall proceed within two days of the production of documents. The parties can modify the dates set by the court by mutual agreement. Given the tight time frame under which the parties are operating, the deposition can, if necessary, occur on a non-weekday,” the court order partly read.

The order comes hours after Abubakar (PDP) and Peter Obi (LP) filed their appeals to the Supreme Court, following the September 6 judgement of the presidential election petitions tribunal that affirmed Tinubu’s victory.