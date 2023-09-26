Two Children Electrocuted In Lagos , Mother Hospitalised

A yet-to-be-identified mother in the Mushin area of Lagos State is currently battling for her life after losing two of her children to electrocution on Thursday.

According to sources in the area, the children, a girl aged 10 and a boy aged seven, were electrocuted when they attempted to turn on the television after returning from school.

It was gathered from the sources in the area that the parents, who were speculated to have been away or inside the room when the incident occurred, on learning the fate of their children, were thrown into despair with the mother fainting and currently battling for her life at the hospital.

Speaking on the incident, a resident of the area named Toyosi described the incident as a work of the devil.

She added, “I heard that it was after school on Thursday, the girl was trying to turn on the TV from the socket when she got electrocuted. Without even knowing what had happened to his older sister, the younger boy went to touch her, he too got electrocuted.

“They stayed at that spot until the light was taken and then they fell. I heard the woman is still at the hospital. She has yet to recover from the shock. We heard that when people went to visit her, she couldn’t talk, she couldn’t cry, she just sat at a spot, looking.”

Another resident of the area, who didn’t give her name, disclosed that the mother of the children had a third child she was breastfeeding when the two older ones passed on.