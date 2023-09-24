Tribunal To Deliver Judgment On Lagos Guber Election Petitions On September 25

The Lagos State Governorship Election Tribunal is set to deliver judgment on Monday on the petitions filed by the governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, and his counterpart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor.

The Justice Arum Ashom-led panel communicated this message to parties on Saturday.

Rhodes-Vivour and Jandor are challenging the return of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18 governorship elections in Lagos State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

On August 12, lawyers in the petitions adopted their final written addresses before the tribunal.