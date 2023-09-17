Tinubu's Newly Appointed SSA Moremi Ojudu Eulogizises Her Mother For Single Handedly Raising Her

 Newly appointed Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on South West Engagement Ms Moremi Ojudu has eulogized her mother for raising her despite being a single mother 

Miss Ojudu in a post whose father is a veteran journalist, Ex Senator and former Political aide to Muhammadu Buhari stated this in this post on her social media handle 

"To my MUM, THANK YOU. YOU RAISED A QUEEN! You taught me so much values of Humility, contentment, Hard work and Omoluabi. Your struggles over your children paid off. I adore you Mum. You OWN THIS. YOU'RE A SINGLE MOTHER PER EXCELLENCE. I ❤️ you!"




