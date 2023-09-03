Tinubu Sets To Appoint New Ambassadors, Gives Reasons For Recalling All Ambassadors

President Bola Tinubu has stated the reason he recalled all career and non-career ambassadors from their duty posts worldwide.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, had earlier confirmed that the ambassadors were recalled, but did not state the reason.

“President Bola Tinubu has directed the recall of all career and non-career ambassadors from their duty posts worldwide.”

“The President’s directive is sequel to his careful study of the present state of affairs at Nigerian Consulate Offices and Embassies worldwide, and in line with the President’s renewed hope agenda, the President is determined to ensure that world-class efficiency and quality, will henceforth, characterize foreign and domestic service delivery to citizens, residents and prospective visitors alike.”

The statement added that Nigeria’s United Nations Permanent Representatives in New York and Geneva were exempted from the recall, “in view of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly, holding later this month”

The President is expected to appoint their replacements soon 

