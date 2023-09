The 2023 Governorship candidate of Labour Party in Rivers State Chief Mrs Beatrice Itubo has lost his Only Son Dr Confidence Igwe to the cold hands of death.

The late Dr Confidence who is the only Son was in 2021 inducted into the Nigeria Medical and Dental Council.





It could not be confirmed as at the time of going to press what led to his death

He was buried today today in his home state of Rivers

The event was attended by members of his family, friends and associates