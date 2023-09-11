President Tinubu To Ring New York Stock Exchange ( NASDAQ Bell ) Sept 20th

The New York Stock Exchange have released this statement on the invitation of Nigeria's President to ring the NASDAQ bell on September 20th
Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 3:45pm Eastern Standard Time / 20:45 West Africa Standard Time, at the NASDAQ world headquarters, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s U.S.-Africa Business Center will host Nigerian President Bola Tinubu to ring the NASDAQ closing bell.
The U.S. Chamber’s bell ringing ceremony with President Tinubu, taking place on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, symbolizes the significance of the economic ties between the United States and Nigeria.
We hope this celebration and the discussion as part of the U.S.-Nigeria Executive Business Dialogue serve to further strengthen economic ties and enhance collaboration between the U.S. and Nigerian business communities.
Who:
President Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria
Scott Eisner, President, U.S.-Africa Business Center, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce
TBC NASDAQ Senior Executive Host
What:
U.S. Chamber of Commerce Hosts Nigerian President Tinubu for NASDAQ Bell Ringing
When:
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
3:45 pm - 4:00 pm Eastern Standard Time / 20:45 – 21:00 West Africa Standard Time
Where:
NASDAQ World Headquarters
151 W 42nd St
New York City, New York, 10036
Livestream option also available
