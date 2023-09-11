President Tinubu To Ring New York Stock Exchange ( NASDAQ Bell ) Sept 20th

Full text

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 3:45pm Eastern Standard Time / 20:45 West Africa Standard Time, at the NASDAQ world headquarters, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s U.S.-Africa Business Center will host Nigerian President Bola Tinubu to ring the NASDAQ closing bell.

The U.S. Chamber’s bell ringing ceremony with President Tinubu, taking place on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, symbolizes the significance of the economic ties between the United States and Nigeria.

We hope this celebration and the discussion as part of the U.S.-Nigeria Executive Business Dialogue serve to further strengthen economic ties and enhance collaboration between the U.S. and Nigerian business communities.

Who:

President Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Scott Eisner, President, U.S.-Africa Business Center, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce

TBC NASDAQ Senior Executive Host

What:

U.S. Chamber of Commerce Hosts Nigerian President Tinubu for NASDAQ Bell Ringing

When:

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

3:45 pm - 4:00 pm Eastern Standard Time / 20:45 – 21:00 West Africa Standard Time

Where:

NASDAQ World Headquarters

151 W 42nd St

New York City, New York, 10036

Livestream option also available

About the U.S. Chamber of Commerce

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business organization representing companies of all sizes across every sector of the economy. Our members range from the small businesses and local chambers of commerce that line the Main Streets of America to leading industry associations and large corporations.

They all share one thing: They count on the U.S. Chamber to be their voice in Washington, across the country, and around the world. For more than 100 years, we have advocated for pro-business policies that help businesses create jobs and grow our economy.