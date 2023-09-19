Police Kill 3 Suspected IPOB Members In Enugu , Recover Weapons, Locally Fabricated Surface To Air Missile

The police in Enugu State on Monday said a combined security force has killed three members of the Eastern Security Network of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra who were planning to enforce the illegal sit-at-home in the state.

The security operatives also recovered three guns and cutlasses during a shootout between the security forces drawn from a police special squad and troops of the Nigerian army in the operation that took place early in the money.

A statement by the Command’s spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, read, “At about 2.15 am on Monday, September 18, 2023, a joint security team, comprising Police operatives of the Enugu State Command, NPF Special Forces, and troops of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army Enugu, acting on credible intelligence, busted the criminal hideout of IPOB/ESN subversive criminal elements in Ezioha Mgbowo in Awgu Local Government Area, while they were perfecting plans to enforce the illegal sit-at-home order in the state

“Three of the hoodlums, who opened fire on the joint team upon sighting them, were neutralised, while several others escaped with severe degrees of gunshot wounds in the ensuing gunfight

“Three pump-action guns, ten machetes and other incriminating exhibits were recovered, while an intense manhunt for those on the run is ongoing.”

However, the Director of Media and Publicity of the secessionist group, Emma Powerful, said that those arrested were not IPOB members