Petroleum Minister Inspects Project At Warri Refinery

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, on Friday inspected the ongoing Quick-Fix Project in the Warri Refinery, Delta State.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited made this known on its X (Twitter) page on Friday.


Photos from the inspection were captioned, “The Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, has just arrived in Warri Refinery for the 13th Refineries' Rehabilitation Steering Committee Meeting. 

“Accompanied by the Group CEO, NNPC Limited, Mr. #MKKyari, the Minister will also inspect work progress on the ongoing Quick-Fix Project in the Refinery.”

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال