Petroleum Minister Inspects Project At Warri Refinery

The Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, on Friday inspected the ongoing Quick-Fix Project in the Warri Refinery, Delta State.

Photos from the inspection were captioned, “The Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, has just arrived in Warri Refinery for the 13th Refineries' Rehabilitation Steering Committee Meeting.

“Accompanied by the Group CEO, NNPC Limited, Mr. #MKKyari, the Minister will also inspect work progress on the ongoing Quick-Fix Project in the Refinery.”