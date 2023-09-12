Notorious Armed Robbers, Kidnappers Surrender to Christ After Encounter With Apostle Chibuzor

 Some unnamed notorious armed robbers today surrendered his life and weapons 

Automatic pump action guns were recovered from the notorious criminals and handed over to the police by Apostle Chibuzor 

He said they have just been admitted into OPM rehabilitation center, while they are  undergoing rehabilitation they will be thought different skills like furniture making, welding, scaffolding etc.

It could be recalled that for 12 years now Apostle chibuzor has rehabilitated more than 17,000 repented armed robbers, kidnappers, cultists etc and giving them a new set of life..

