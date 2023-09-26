Nigeria Based Artiste Absconds After Performing In UK

 A Nigerian artiste has absconded after he was taken to UK for a performance 

LO BA TAN 

Young Nigerian artiste, Small Baddo was taken to UK for a show by an event promoter and after the show he ran away.

The young artiste wrote the event promoter on WhatsApp telling him he won’t be returning to Nigeria because “Nigeria is not for him” !

The event promoter has already been fined £6000 coz Small Baddo’s UK visa has expired.

The promoter’s license to bring other artistes to UK might be seized if Small Baddoo doesn’t show up💔💔!

