Moment Black Girl Was Overlooked During Medal Presentation In Ireland





A video showing a moment when a female sports official decided to skip a black girl, who was among medalists at a Irish tournament,has surfaced on social media.

The video, which was said to have been taken in March 2022, shows a lineup of young gymnasts awaiting their awards, with the little black girl excitedly waiting for her medal before being overlooked as her white peers were each given an award.

After reemerged footage of the incident went viral this week, Gymnastics Ireland issued a public apology for the incident, after the girl's parents claimed the alleged snub was motivated by racism.

The sporting body claimed the issue had been settled in August but the young girl's mother has denied this, claiming the family had not received a genuine apology.

Gymnastics Ireland said that it engaged with the woman, who is now no longer a member of the sporting body after she chose not to renew her membership.

The sporting body said, "The official concerned said that upon realising the mistake they immediately rectified it and ensured that the competitor concerned was presented with her medal before she left the Field of Play.

"The official also expressed deep regret for what they described as an honest error and requested the opportunity to apologise in person to the competitor and her family. This request was initially declined.

"A written apology provided by the identified individual has since been issued to the competitor and her family.

"However, following a series of communications with the parents they informed Gymnastics Ireland that they would not be engaging in the process and were seeking legal advice."





