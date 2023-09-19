Mohbad Death: Ibadan Radio Stations Ban Naira Marley’s Songs

byCKN NEWS -
0


 


Two popular radio stations, in Oyo state, Splash FM 105.5 and Agidigbo 88.7 fm, state have officially banned songs by famous Nigerian artist Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley till further notice.

This follows the criticism surrounding the death of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji, popularly known as MohBad, where several videos of Naira Marley boys bullying the late rapper surfaced on the internet.

According to a post by a presenter of one of the radio stations, Marley’s songs have been placed on “Not to Be Broadcast” on the radio frequency by the station’s management

The post read, “Good evening team. In view of the sensitive nature around the death of Mohbad and the criminal procedure, the police have commenced, I will urge us all to exercise discretion.

“To this effect, Naira Marley’s songs have become NTBB ( not to be broadcast) on our station till further notice. This is with immediate effect. Thank you.”

Meanwhile,  on several social media platforms, many Nigerians have been calling for the arrest of Naira Marley and one Sam Larry, who was also seen in a video bullying Mohbad.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال