Mohbad Death: Ibadan Radio Stations Ban Naira Marley’s Songs

Two popular radio stations, in Oyo state, Splash FM 105.5 and Agidigbo 88.7 fm, state have officially banned songs by famous Nigerian artist Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley till further notice.

This follows the criticism surrounding the death of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji, popularly known as MohBad, where several videos of Naira Marley boys bullying the late rapper surfaced on the internet.

According to a post by a presenter of one of the radio stations, Marley’s songs have been placed on “Not to Be Broadcast” on the radio frequency by the station’s management

The post read, “Good evening team. In view of the sensitive nature around the death of Mohbad and the criminal procedure, the police have commenced, I will urge us all to exercise discretion.

“To this effect, Naira Marley’s songs have become NTBB ( not to be broadcast) on our station till further notice. This is with immediate effect. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, on several social media platforms, many Nigerians have been calling for the arrest of Naira Marley and one Sam Larry, who was also seen in a video bullying Mohbad.