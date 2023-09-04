Man Sends Ex-Girlfriend’s Nude Photo To Her Suitor In Edo

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly sending the nude picture of his ex-girlfriend to her suitor.

It was gathered that the suspect was arrested on August 27 in Benin City by the anti-kidnapping and cybercrime unit after a distress call from one Ogechi Nwokolo

The state Police Commissioner, Muhammed Dankwara, said the victim, Ogechi Nwokolo, reported to the police that his ex-boyfriend, Osayande Efosa, sent her nude pictures to a man who said to be preparing to marry her.

He said the victim added that the suspect also threatened to kill her should she report to anyone or to the police.

He said the suspect had made a confession and would be charged to court soon.

The suspect told journalists that he had been dating the woman for more than a year and that he promised to marry her but she decided to marry the other man.

He said, “That means she has been cheating on me but I didn’t send the picture to blackmail her.”

