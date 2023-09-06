Live @ Presidential Election Tribunal Venue ..All Now Set For Today's Judgement

All is now set as the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal delivers its judgement today on the case involving President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar





Security is watertight at the Abuja venue and its environs





Making it into the court is like the elephant passing through the eyes of the needle





As early as 6am , many people have besieged the venue





The full compliment of Security agents is at play





The proceedings will be televised live on most TV stations





While CKNNews gathered that Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar are in the country , President Bola Tinubu is in India attending the G20 summit





