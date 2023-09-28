LAWMA Seals Tejuosho Market's Shops Over Poor Sanitation

Operatives of the Lagos Waste Management Authority sealed several plazas around Tejuosho Market, Yaba, for environmental offences on Thursday.

This was disclosed in a statement on the official Facebook page of the agency.

According to LAWMA Managing Director, Muyiwa Gbadegesin, the plazas were found to be in violation of several environmental regulations, which include indiscriminate dumping of waste on the road, use of road setbacks for trading activities, impeding free flow of traffic, and operation of illegal motor parks in the area.

He said, “Under our policy of zero tolerance for environmental infractions, LAWMA is totally committed to maintaining high environmental standards across the state.

"The ongoing enforcement actions are part of our broader efforts to sanitise markets, highways and public spaces, to acceptable standards”.

Markets already sealed under the current campaign of zero-tolerance for environmental infractions include Oyingbo, Alayabiagba, and Oke-odo markets.



