Kogi State Fresh Graduate Whose Father Sponsored To University Through Okada Is Dead

A Kogi State Fresh Graduate Whose Father Sponsored To University Through Okada who posted the pictures on social media few days ago Is Dead

This was a post by his friend Samuel Arome,on Facebook

"Rest in peace Felix"

"I have been advising fresh graduates not to entice the devil with sign out celebration. Graduate of Kogi State University, Anyigba who prostrates on the floor last week to appreciate his father who's an OKADA RIDER for training him up to University level is dead."

"I posted another episode about four days ago which titled "BE SPIRITUAL WISE".

The way KSU student are celebrating sign out as if they have gotten Federal Appointment with Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) eeh🤷. During our time, I and my friends believed that there's still life after school and after NYSC.

We didn't invite any of our siblings for the sign out because we knew the family we both comes from and we basically focused on our CGPA but today, student with mudu of CARRY OVER in fact even those that didn't write the final exam are celebrating to the extent that they invited their siblings from different places to come over for their singing out event.

What am trying to say in excess is that "we have to be spiritually wise" because many people aren't happy that THE SON OF MAN have gotten an admission into a University, passed out successful and the father/mother went to celebrate with him. May your soul continue to rest in perfect peace baba😭😭😭"