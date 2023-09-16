Kano Governor Sacks Commissioner Who Threatened Judges

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has sacked the Commissioner who threatened judges presiding over governorship elections petition tribunal in the state.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, Commissioner of Land and Physical Planning, Adamu Kibiya, was heard asking the judges to choose between their lives and their work while delivering judgement.

“People voted for us and some people are attempting to do injustice. We want to tell the judges that we will not accept this. Any judge that is willing to deprive us of our rights will regret it. Whatever will happen, we won’t care…,” he had said during a protest organised by members of the ruling New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the state.

But while addressing journalists at Government House, Kano, on Friday, Commissioner of Information, Baba Halilu Dantiye, said the governor had directed the immediate dismissal of Kibiya.

Dantiye added that the governor had also approved the sack of his Special Adviser on Youth and Sports, Aliyu Yusuf Imam, popularly known as ‘Ogan Boye’ over unguarded utterances.

The commissioner for information said the utterances made by the Kibiya and Oga Boye do not represent the position of the State Government.

“While condemning the unfortunate threat to the Judges and the disrespect shown to the VP, we wish to make it categorically clear that the views expressed do not represent the official position of the State Government under the leadership of His Excellency Alh Abba Kabir Yusuf.”

“It is important to emphasise that neither of the two officials have any clearance to speak on behalf of government and none of them serves as official spokesperson of the government.

“Kano State Government under HE Abba Kabir Yusuf holds the judiciary in very high esteem and expresses tremendous amount of respect to justices and all judicial officers. Beside the good understanding between the government and people of Kano State and Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Kano State Governor HE Alh. Abba Kabir Yusuf deeply respects the person and office of the Vice President His Excellency Alh. Kashim Shettima GCON and will not condone any lota of disrespect on the Vice President or any other Nigerian leader.

The government has also directed that, henceforth, no official of government should speak on any matter outside the purview of their MDAs without express clearance and permission.

“Henceforth, Unguarded and inflammatory statements will not be condoned. The Ministry of Information is directed to ensure that all media outlets in the state especially radio stations are complying with the extant guidelines provided by regulatory agencies.”

“While expressing our faith in the judicial process, believing very strangly that justice will prevail at all the levels of judicial processes, the Kano State Government wishes to call on all residents in the state to remain law-abiding and continue to go about their normal businesses without any hindrances”, the commissioner added.