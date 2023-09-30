Kano Governor Appoints Fresh 116 Special Assistants As Number of Aides Rise Above 400





Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has appointed 116 more aides that will serve as Senior Special Assistants (SSAs), Special Assistants (SAs) and Personal Assistants (PAs) across various segments of government.

The new appointments were revealed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, in a statement on Friday.

The governor had appointed 94 aides on Tuesday, saying they will be reporting activities from the various MDAs across the state.

CKN News gathered that with this new set of appointments, the governor now has 406 aides.

Defending his action, the governor said the appointments were in line with the commitments to engage youth in governance and integrate more hands in the process of discharging responsibilities.

“Among those appointed are; 63 Senior Special Assistants (SSAs), 41 Special Assistants (SAs) and 12 Personal Assistants ( PAs). This is part of his efforts to integrate more capable hands in providing good governance,” the statement said.

The development comes at a time when the government has asked the masses to make some sacrifices as a result of subsidy removal.

With almost 50 ministers, President Bola Tinubu has the highest cabinet in Nigeria’s history.

Nigerians have been making a case for the reduction of cost of governance.