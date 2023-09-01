Insecurity: Imo Gradually Becoming Boko Haram State..PDP Guber Candidate Anyanwu

The Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the November 11 governorship elections in Imo State, Senator Samuel Anyanwu on Wednesday lamented that the state is gradually turning to a Boko Haram state.

Senator Anyanwu, who is also the National Secretary of the PDP, debunked the insinuation that he is a placeholder for the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma in the forthcoming elections.

Fielding questions when he met with journalists of Imo State extraction in Abuja, the PDP governorship candidate said that he dwarfed Uzodimma through his achievements when two of them were in the Senate.

Recall that Senator Anyanwu popularly known as Sam Daddy, Governor Uzodimma, who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the November 11 gubernatorial elections as well as the Labour Party candidate in the election, Senator Athan Acholonu all represented Imo in the eight Senate

The PDP governorship hopeful noted with dismay that the level of insecurity in Imo State has driven away investors and thrown some young people into the labour market.

He told the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to use the Imo governorship elections to redeem its image that was allegedly battered in the 2023 general elections.

Senator Anyanwu, who claimed that the Imo people voted for the PDP, in the 2019 governorship election which was upturned by the Supreme Court in favour of Uzodimma, vowed to resist such an unfortunate scenario repeating itself if he is declared the winner.

He said all the opposition political parties in the state participating in the forthcoming elections have resolved to resist any form of rigging by anybody no matter the person’s political party.