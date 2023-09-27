IGP Felicitates With Muslim Faithful On Eid Maulud

The Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun NPM, Ph.D, extends warm greetings and felicitations to the Muslim community in Nigeria, as Muslims around the world celebrate Eid Maulud.

This auspicious occasion reminds us of the virtues of love, compassion, and unity that the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) exemplified throughout his life. It is a time for reflection, gratitude, and rededication to the principles of peace and harmony.

The IGP charges all Muslim faithfuls to use this moment to preach and promote peace, unity, and tolerance within our diverse society, and as well, be beacons of hope and understanding, fostering goodwill among all Nigerians.

May this Eid bring blessings, joy, and prosperity to our homes, and may our nation continue to thrive in peace and unity.



