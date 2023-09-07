IGP Decorates Four Newly Promoted DIGs

byCKN NEWS -
0


 In a grand ceremony held on Thursday, September 7th, 2023, at the prestigious IGP Smart Conference Hall, Louis Edet House, Force Headquarters, Abuja, the Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, NPM, Ph.D. along with members of the Force Management Team, decorated four (4) newly promoted Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs) who were promoted following the retirement of the DIGs representing their respective geo-political zones. The decorated officers are DIG Usman D. Nagogo, DIG Daniel Sokari-Pedro, mni, DIG Ibrahim Sani Kaoje, mni, and DIG Ede Ayuba Ekpeji.


The occasion was graced by the esteemed presence of several dignitaries, including the Chief Judge of Sokoto State, His Lordship, Justice Mohammed Saidu Sifawa; former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Faruk Yahaya, CFR; the President, African Military Sports Council, Major General Abdullahi Maikano; MD/CEO Nigeria Police Mortgage Bank, Abubakar Suleiman; and others. 


The IGP charged the newly decorated officers to key into the policy drives and mission statement of his administration and tasked them to exercise supervisory roles over their respective geo-political zones for effective and efficient policing.



Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال