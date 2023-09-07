IGP Decorates Four Newly Promoted DIGs

In a grand ceremony held on Thursday, September 7th, 2023, at the prestigious IGP Smart Conference Hall, Louis Edet House, Force Headquarters, Abuja, the Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, NPM, Ph.D. along with members of the Force Management Team, decorated four (4) newly promoted Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs) who were promoted following the retirement of the DIGs representing their respective geo-political zones. The decorated officers are DIG Usman D. Nagogo, DIG Daniel Sokari-Pedro, mni, DIG Ibrahim Sani Kaoje, mni, and DIG Ede Ayuba Ekpeji.





The occasion was graced by the esteemed presence of several dignitaries, including the Chief Judge of Sokoto State, His Lordship, Justice Mohammed Saidu Sifawa; former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Faruk Yahaya, CFR; the President, African Military Sports Council, Major General Abdullahi Maikano; MD/CEO Nigeria Police Mortgage Bank, Abubakar Suleiman; and others.





The IGP charged the newly decorated officers to key into the policy drives and mission statement of his administration and tasked them to exercise supervisory roles over their respective geo-political zones for effective and efficient policing.







