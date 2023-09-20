I Was Misquoted For Eight Years .. Femi Adesina





Femi Adesina, former Spokesperson to former President Muhammadu Buhari, has disclosed that the media was deliberately misquoting his statements when he was in office.

Adesina, who spoke at a media chat organised by the Association of Veteran Journalists in Osogbo on Wednesday, said some media outfit deliberately set him against the members of the public just because he was serving in government.

“My biggest challenge during the eight years that I served with former President Muhammadu Buhari was the fact that a section of the media deliberately quoted me out of context.

“I eventually grew out of it and got used to the antics. Even while I had a television interview, it was turned upside down in the papers deliberately to make me an enemy of the public, but I outgrew it and it did not affect my duty throughout my tenure”, he said.