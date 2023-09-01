GOC Commissions 243 Battalion Barracks Main Gate

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division Nigerian Army Major General Muhammad Usman has commissioned the Battalion main gate constructed by the Commanding Officer 243 Recce Battalion Badagry, Colonel Ngusha Akpagher.

During the event, the GOC said the project will no doubt improve the security of the Barracks and provide conducive atmosphere for the personnel of 243 Recce Battalion to further build professionalism in the discharge of their duties.





He further stated that the Division will not relent in ensuring relevant infrastructural facilities that would boost the welfare of troops are provided within the Barracks





General Usman charged the the troops to remain committed professionally and ensure maximum utilisation and maintenance of the infrastructure. He commended the Commanding Officer 243 Battalion for initiating such a laudable project.

On his part, the Commanding Officer 243 Recce Battalion, Colonel Ngusha Akpagher thanked the GOC for his guidance and support to troops welfare needs which according to him will inturn boost their morale.

Colonel Akpagher maintained that the project which includes a standard reinforced gate, a fence of about 200 meters, connecting the built gate to already existing fence and a new parking space is aimed at leaving a beffiting legacy for the Battalion.

The CO added that the project also comprises of a guard house upstairs and an office downstairs, equiped with furnitures such as a fans, office tables and waiting chairs."





