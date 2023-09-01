GOC Commissions 243 Battalion Barracks Main Gate

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division Nigerian Army Major General Muhammad Usman has commissioned the Battalion main gate constructed  by the Commanding Officer 243 Recce Battalion Badagry, Colonel Ngusha  Akpagher.

During the event, the GOC said the project will no doubt improve the security of the Barracks and provide conducive atmosphere for the personnel of 243 Recce Battalion to further build professionalism in the discharge of their duties.


He further stated that the Division will not relent in ensuring relevant infrastructural facilities that would boost the welfare of troops are provided within the Barracks 


General Usman charged the the troops to remain committed professionally and ensure maximum utilisation and maintenance of the infrastructure. He commended the Commanding Officer 243 Battalion for initiating such a laudable project.

On his part, the Commanding Officer 243 Recce Battalion, Colonel Ngusha  Akpagher thanked the GOC for his guidance and support to  troops welfare needs which according to him will inturn boost their morale.

Colonel Akpagher maintained that the project which includes a standard reinforced gate,  a fence of about 200 meters, connecting the built gate to already existing fence and a new parking  space is aimed at leaving a beffiting legacy for the Battalion.

The CO added that the gate waiting room is equiped with furnitures such as a fans, office tables and waiting  chairs.

The CO added that the project also comprises of a guard house upstairs  and an office downstairs, equiped with furnitures such as a fans, office tables and waiting  chairs."


.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال